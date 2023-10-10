Lawler Should Help End the Chaos, Help GOP Install Moderate Speaker

The House of Representatives was thrown into chaos for the fourth time this year by the same eight representatives that Rep. Mike Lawler calls “lunatics.” They are less than 2 percent of the House but they get to make all the decisions.

How did they get this power? Mike Lawler and his colleagues voted in January to give it to them, and when it passed, they celebrated. It was obvious at the time that turning over the government to lunatics was not smart, and now that we see how it turned out, Lawler is trying to run away from it.

Most Americans, and most members of the House, would be comfortable with a moderate speaker, and Lawler and his colleagues could be the swing votes that return moderates to power. But no, all of the leading candidates for speaker voted to support Trump’s insurrection and throw away the votes of the people, replacing them with votes of the professional politicians.

This is what Lawler is choosing – chaos and political stunts over working for his constituents. He will tell us about the great stuff he is doing, but with Lawler you have to ignore what he says and check what he votes for. So far, he votes for chaos, cruel cuts to services we rely on and handing power to lunatics.

Dwight Arthur

Mahopac