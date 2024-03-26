Lawler Must Support Bipartisan Foreign Aid Efforts in Congress

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Mike Lawler states in his recent newsletter, “It is imperative that we get aid to our democratic allies in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, while also, ensuring our own sovereignty is safeguarded.”

Right now, there are two petitions in the House, one sponsored by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, the other sponsored by Democrat James McGovern.

Mike Lawler has signed the Fitzpatrick discharge petition, which includes not only foreign aid but also border security and immigration restrictions. This petition has only 13 signatures. The McGovern standalone foreign aid discharge petition has 177 signatures. This standalone bill has already passed the Senate with the filibuster-proof 70-29 vote.

If foreign aid is as urgent as Mike Lawler seems to believe, then he needs to also sign the McGovern discharge petition. Unless, that is, the congressman isn’t as bipartisan as he would like us to believe.

Thank you for your consideration.

Douglas Bass

Peekskill