Lawler Must End His Support of Impeachment Inquiry Against President Biden

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Mike Lawler is not a stupid person, yet he is going along with a sham “inquiry” into impeaching President Biden.

This ridiculous waste of taxpayer money does more harm than just waste tax dollars, it further undermines faith in our government institutions and erodes the democratic process.

The Constitution tells us impeachment is for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” As, for example, the high crime of a sitting president working to overturn the results of a free and fair election, as the former president did. While he was at it, he also fomented and directed a bloody mob at the Capitol that resulted in several deaths, many injuries and extensive damage to the grounds and Capitol building. THOSE were high crimes and felonies, to all of us millions who watched it unfold before our eyes on television.

And yet, Mr. Lawler’s party refused to hold him accountable, giving us today’s ineffective and nonsensical Republican Party, which stands for nothing except proving that it is the former president’s lackey, willing to tear down all the institutions of American government to show its fealty to him, a disgraced recipient of a 91-count indictment.

Mr. Lawler professes on camera, and in every communication I receive from him, how “bipartisan” and “moderate” he is, when his actual behavior and votes show the opposite.

Mr. Lawler needs to demonstrate his supposed bipartisan, moderate nature by standing up to the crazies in his party, chief among them Mike Johnson, and work to stop this impeachment inquiry.

When asked why he’s going along with this sham inquisition, Lawler said it’s “just” an “inquiry.” That answer is insufficient and contradicts his statement in September that it wouldn’t be a good idea.

What are the supposed high crimes that Biden has committed?

The GOP and Mike Lawler have nothing they can pin on President Biden, and they know it. But Mr. Lawler continues to carry the former president’s water, and shows us how afraid he is to stand up to the disgraced, dangerous former president and the spineless toadies who enable him and continues to support despite his manifold unfitness for office.

Mr. Lawler’s inability to stand up for the people of his district is appalling. We do not support this bogus inquiry, nor should he.

Maria Schafer

Somersl