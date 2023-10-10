Lawler Must Be Defeated Next Year So Democrats Can Govern Effectively

Congressman Mike Lawler is making the rounds trying to distance himself from his fellow Republicans who have plunged the U.S. House into chaos. It’s important for all of us to recognize that regardless of Lawler’s personal opinions, structurally, his mere presence in Congress empowers people like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene by giving Republicans a majority. It would be a mistake for us to re-elect a Republican to Congress next year.

A Republican House majority will always have turmoil in the era of MAGA. We saw this during the debt ceiling crisis a few months back. In general, this Congress has been plagued by work stoppages and crises. When they do work, it is on nonsense (like the Gas Stove Protection Act) or cruelty (such as legislation preventing military servicewomen from accessing reproductive healthcare).

In contrast, in the last Congress, when Democrats had the majority, they passed legislation like President Biden’s infrastructure bill. That’s because Democrats actually care about governing and solving problems for regular people. Republican politicians want culture wars and giveaways to the ultrawealthy.

The members of Congress most responsible for this current mess come from reliably Republican districts. They will continue to be re-elected by comfortable margins. Districts like ours can protect America by putting House Republicans back in the minority next year.

Sorry Lawler, but you gotta go.

Steven Altarescu

Putnam Valley