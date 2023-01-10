Lawler, GOP Failed Nation By Not Attending January 6 Remembrance

This past Jan. 6 was the second anniversary of the insurrectionists’ assault on the U.S. Capitol. The terrorists attempted to violently stop the peaceful transfer of power as prescribed by the U.S. Constitution. During the insurrection well over 100 police officers were injured, one died during the insurrection and a couple died from suicide not long after the attack.

On this recent Jan. 6, a remembrance ceremony was held at the Capitol steps in Washington, D.C. There were a couple of hundred lawmakers at the ceremony, and only one was a Republican! What does this mean? Do the majority of Republicans support the violent overthrow of a legitimately elected government? Do the Republicans support the terrorist insurrectionists? Do the Republicans support beating the daylights out of the police?

Republicans are always beating their chests about maintaining law and order, and now we find many of them defending the violent insurrectionists. This is beyond hypocrisy; it is seditious behavior. Which side are they on? It’s an embarrassment for their party, and it is disgraceful behavior.

But most important to me, where was my representative from my congressional district? Where was Michael Lawler? Does he endorse the insurgents? If not the insurgents, does he endorse their agenda? If not their agenda, does he endorse brutalizing the police that defended the Capitol? Why was Lawler NOT present at the Jan. 6 remembrance meant to honor those who struggled and sacrificed to defend the U.S. Capitol?

It’s Lawler’s first week in office and already he’s failing his district, and failing to stand up for our Constitution.

Nicholas Kuvach

Putnam Valley