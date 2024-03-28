Lawler Brings Back Nearly $36M in Federal Funds for Infrastructure Needs

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nearly $36 million in federal money will be going to 17 projects in communities throughout the 17th Congressional District, Congressman Mike Lawler (R-Pearl River) announced earlier this month.

The $35.9 million will be arrived after Lawler requested money last year through Community Project Funding in the bipartisan appropriations package that passed the House of Representatives on Mar. 6. Lawler said an 18th project, which was voted on in Congress last Friday, will address flooding issues in Clarkstown, Rockland County.

All of the projects deal with very local but critical infrastructure needs that municipalities depend on that improves an essential service to a community, he said.

“Oftentimes, these are mundane projects, infrastructure projects, that don’t always get the headlines or the appeal, but they’re a critical part of the government and this is what government is supposed to do,” Lawler said. “To be able to bring back taxpayer money to support these projects throughout our district was important. That’s why we prioritized it, focused on helping our municipalities, and it doesn’t matter what community.”

In Westchester and Putnam, the single largest project was $7.5 million for Putnam County’s Pedestrian Improvement Project that will pay for a comprehensive plan for the replacement and installation of sidewalks countywide. Once completed, it will improve accessibility and safety, improve connectedness and ADA compliance as well as help enhance mobility options near senior centers.

Another $2 million was secured for each of two water-related projects, the Mahopac Downtown Redevelopment Clean Water Infrastructure Improvement in Carmel and the Business-Historic Preservation District Water Main Project in Somers.

The Mahopac project will be used to improve and expand public access to Lake Mahopac, which has been affected by stormwater runoff, and to redevelop the Swan Cove area to support local downtown businesses and residents.

In Somers, the water main work will improve primary drinking water regulations in the district that deal with threats from PFAS and readings of other compounds that exceed Maximum Contaminant Levels.

Another $1.5 million will replace the Oregon Corners pump station in Putnam Valley to increase capacity, reduce odor and prevent flooding issues, which threaten to contaminate surrounding water bodies.

Two other projects received $1 million each, the Annsville Sewers Project in Cortlandt and the North State Road water main replacement project in Ossining.

The sewer project will support constructing a central sewer that would provide sewer and water service to the Annsville Creek section of town while the Ossining work will upgrade the community’s water distribution system.

Two additional projects in the local area are the Lake Carmel Dam Rehabilitation in Kent for $1,237,000 and $815,000 for an upgraded public safety communications system for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Lawler said he was proud that he was able to secure more money than most other House members and that each one of the projects where funds were requested, received some funding, although some of the projects received a lower amount than had been asked for.

Funding for the Clarkstown project will add another couple of million dollars to the total.

“I feel very good. In the end, we’re going to be just under $40 million brought back to the district through the Community Project Funding, which is significantly more than what my predecessor was able to secure in his first year,” Lawler said referring to Mondaire Jones, his likely Democratic opponent in November.

Requests for this year’s Community Project Funding will be taken shortly. Lawler said typically the funding stresses infrastructure projects and is expected to again in 2024.