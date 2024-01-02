Lawler Among Republicans Who Enable the GOP Fringe Element

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Last week’s article about your interview with Rep. Mike Lawler made the interesting point that he votes against party leadership more often than most representatives, and drew on that fact to suggest that Lawler is not MAGA.

The same facts would support a very different conclusion: that even though Lawler claims to repudiate MAGA and offers searingly negative critiques of MAGA leadership, he consistently and continually votes to put the reins of power in the House in the hands of those same extremists.

It’s very unusual for the decisions in Congress to be made by the extremist fringe. Lawler and a handful of like-minded “moderate” Republicans would have the ability to move power back to the center. Lawler declines to do so and as a result, he must own and be responsible for the polarization and extremism of this Congress.

Dwight Arthur

Mahopac