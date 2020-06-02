‘Law Enforcement on the Right Side of Justice Rally’ Held in White Plains

By Bridget Bonanni

Community members peacefully gathered in White Plains’ Tibbits Park on June 1 calling for police reform in Westchester and beyond. The Westchester Rockland Guardians Association organized the “Law Enforcement on the Right Side of Justice Rally.”

A large turnout of attendees wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines while demanding justice for Gerorge Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Many retired police officers and other officials addressed the crowd, advocating for reform to address police brutality against black people.

“We have to find a purpose to the pain and repeal the laws that allow this type of behavior,” said Mt. Mayor Vernon Shawyn Patterson-Howard. “We want to make sure that policing is still an honorable profession […] the scales of justice have been unbalanced for far too long.”

President of the Westchester Rockland Guardians Association Paul Hood organized the rally with his team.

“I don’t just want this to be a one-time thing, I want it to be more than just words, words have power and I want to put that power to use,” said Hood.

While the killing of George Floyd inspired protesting, many attendees also support the Black Lives Matter movement more broadly.

“Ultimately, black lives matter and we need to be speaking up and we need to be there for each other no matter what race, religion, or anything, it doesn’t matter,” said Jenny, an attendee of the rally. “A life was lost and it needs to be noticed and we need to speak up for it. It is not okay and it is happening.”

Another attendee, Ori, said, “As a black woman, I’m ashamed that it took a man screaming out and having to see his life leave his body for me to come out.”

“It’s unacceptable, enough is enough and coming to this is the least I could do,” she also said.