Latimer’s Election to Congress Would Be Welcome Change for Constituents

Over the past years, like so many others, I have been disappointed by the job Rep. Jamaal Bowman has done for the 16th Congressional District. Instead of fighting for much-needed resources to address the real issues in our communities, he has spent his time in Congress fighting for headlines to position himself as the leader of a small radical faction of the Democratic Party.

When the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill came up for a vote, Rep. Bowman was one of only six Democrats to vote against the bill. Instead of fighting to secure much-needed resources to help repair New York’s roads and bridges, upgrade Westchester’s water infrastructure and help address flooding, Rep. Bowman again preferred to grandstand for headlines.

Politics should be about serving others, not yourself, and Rep. Bowman’s myopic focus on self-promotion has done little for his constituents.

Recently, Rep. Bowman became a national punchline after he intentionally disrupted the proceedings of the House by pulling a fire alarm and then lying about it during the investigation. This level of immaturity resulted in him becoming one of only 28 members of Congress censured in the history of the U.S. Congress, and is below the standards we should set for our elected officials. Instead of serving as a role model, Rep. Bowman sent a dangerous message to our young people that when you don’t get what you want, any and all behavior is acceptable.

I am happy to see that Westchester County Executive George Latimer has announced that he will be running in this year’s Democratic primary to challenge Rep. Bowman. Mr. Latimer is an effective leader who has focused his three decades of public service on addressing the issues that impact the lives of his constituents.

Under his leadership, the county’s bond rating was upgraded and is in extremely good financial shape. George has been a leader on local infrastructure projects and focused on real progressive issues like affordable housing, electrifying the bus system, maternal health and increasing access to child care for those who need it most.

This track record of delivering results for his constituents, coupled with his thoughtful and collaborative leadership style, would be a welcome change in our representative to Washington.

Scott Dubin

Hartsdale