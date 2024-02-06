Latimer’s Care All Constituents Makes Him Right Choice for Congress

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As a friend and supporter of George Latimer for the past 26 years, I would like to offer the following comments in support of George’s candidacy for Congress.

I first met George at a routine political event held on the Sound Shore in 1998. I was immediately impressed, first by his exceptional public speaking ability and then by his dedication to the community. Back then and continuing into the early 2000s, as a longtime resident of Rye, George seemed to appear at every local public event, regardless of its size or significance.

Now, as our county executive, George has expanded his involvement at local events from Mount Vernon to North Salem. Westchester County is enjoying both low taxes and low crime rates under his steady leadership.

If elected to Congress, George will not only continue his unyielding dedication to his constituents but also continue to represent ALL of his constituents. My current congressman has voiced his commitment to select groups only. We need an elected official who represents everyone.

George has my support and he should have your support.

Mark L. Gardner

West Harrison