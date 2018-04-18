Latimer Vows Fiscal Restructuring in First State of the County

County Executive George Latimer delivered his first State of the County address Monday night announcing several changes that the county will undergo while acknowledging Westchester’s financial structure needs improvement.

During his speech inside the legislative chambers in White Plains, Latimer was greeted with rapturous applause as he announced plans to focus on environmental protection, veterans affairs, affordable housing, infrastructure, workers’ contracts and the county’s fiscal needs.

Latimer said former county executive Rob Astorino left the county in a difficult financial position. He is currently awaiting a full audit of Westchester’s finances from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“While we have big plans to move the state of the county forward together, we must understand where our fiscal house stands. And much to my chagrin the numbers right now do not look pretty,” Latimer said. “Our county’s finances have fallen victim to sweep-it-under-the-rug economics for too long.”

In his first budget, which will be voted on in December, Latimer pledged to consolidate services, maximize aid from Albany and Washington, eliminate pay-to-play contracts and execute creative solutions to spend tax dollars as wisely as possible.

Latimer said his administration is currently crafting a practical shared services plan that will eliminate duplicative services to generate savings and provide relief to taxpayers.

He plans to restore county contracts and start chipping away at a list of $1.5 billion of capital projects.

“We are also working to identify projects that will go to bid this construction season and accelerating projects that are in design so we have a robust 2019 construction season,” Latimer said. “Together we can revive Westchester’s economy and workforce with jobs and policies designed to boost Westchester’s workforce.”

A housing needs assessment will be conducted to help the municipalities with the greatest needs. Latimer said he reestablished the Westchester Urban County Consortium in order to restore eligibility to receive federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Latimer said he wants to start a Veterans Court for former service members with legal woes. The court would provide an opportunity for the veteran to rehabilitate their life under supervision of the judicial system. A Woman’s Wellness Center for female veterans at Westchester Medical Center will also be established.

A review of all county deals and programs is currently underway, including the Playland contract and the future of Westchester County Airport.

“Just because the prior administration started a program or brokered a deal does not mean we will automatically dissolve it,” Latimer said. “We are committed to looking at everything.”

With a status report on Playland’s contract with Standard Amusements expected to be released next week, Minority Leader John Testa (R-Peekskill) hopes the current deal, signed by Astorino, will remain.

“You have to understand that the agreement has a lot of revenue that will come back to the county as well as prevention of some of the spending that has been rampant in the past for Playland,” Testa said.

Testa added that Latimer has a progressive agenda with left-wing policies that will significantly change county operations. He agreed it will be a difficult budget season but eliminating the existing Playland contract and airport deal would be problematic.

Latimer announced his intention to sign the Paris Agreement and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. An environmental management council will be formed and charged with developing a climate action plan to protect air and water.

The county will also invest in an entire fleet of electric vehicles.

As changes are made, Latimer stressed the importance of unity and transparency. He said there are many hurdles to overcome but vowed to be as transparent as possible with his decisions and policies.

“The state of this county, our Westchester, is determined. Determined to meet our challenges, to work together – successfully,” Latimer said. “We are the greatest experiment in self-governance ever attempted. Flawed but constantly seeking improvement.”