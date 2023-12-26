Latimer Has Been Effective Leader for White Plains and Westchester

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

George Latimer is running for Congress and I am pleased to support him based on his record and continuous efforts to help us in the City of White Plains.

George Latimer is always accessible. Whatever the issue is, he will respond and help us at any hour. As our county executive, George has attended many of our council meetings. When we needed direction and help from county government during the COVID-19 pandemic, George Latimer was there to help us. Whether it was figuring out how to safely keep our churches and synagogues open or how to get PPE for our first responders, George was there for White Plains.

For many years, our constituents have been asking for Mamaroneck Avenue to be repaved from Ridgeway Avenue to Harrison. Thanks to George Latimer’s leadership, this road has been fully rebuilt and repaved with a new median.

George is always looking for ways to help regular working people in our county. For the first time ever, Bee-Line buses were free during the summer and are now free during the holiday season. That is the type of leadership and caring that we need in Congress.

George Latimer will be the type of member of Congress who votes for President Biden’s infrastructure bill, which brings money directly into White Plains and Westchester County.

We need an accessible friend who will fight for us in Congress. That is why I am pleased to support George Latimer.

Justin C. Brasch

President, White Plains Common Council