Latimer Announces Bee-Line Bus Fares Free for Summer

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is reminding residents that he is once again taking action to ease the burden on Westchester residents’ wallets as Bee-Line Bus fares will be suspended from July 1 until September 4 during this summer.

The fare suspension will also apply to the county’s ParaTransit system. This is the third time, and second consecutive summer, that Latimer has opted to impose free fares.

“This is a move we are able to make on behalf of Westchester residents due to the strong, smart fiscal management my Administration has taken during our tenure. From cutting property taxes to ensuring our Public Safety Department is fully funded, this is another way we county government can improve the lives of the people we serve,” Latimer said.

Last summer, the county offered its first free rides program and saw a dramatic increase in ridership. The system experienced a 37% increase in ridership during the three-month period of June, July and August, compared to the prior three-month period in March, April and May.

The Bee-Line serves more than 27 million passengers annually. It is the second largest transit bus fleet in New York State, operated by the County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation.

“County Executive Latimer is once again looking out for the constituents of Westchester County in providing cost savings when traveling on our ParaTransit system,” said Office of People with Disabilities Director Evan Latainer. “By providing this free fare period it is again allowing our ridership to utilize ParaTransit free of charge for their transportation needs. We thank the County Executive for continuing to be there for our ridership.”

More than 65% of all Westchester residents are within walking distance of a Bee-Line bus route. The system has more than 3,300 bus stops and almost 60 routes. All Bee-Line buses are accessible and designed with many accessibility features including “kneeling” buses, ramps and lifts.