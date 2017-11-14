Langley Tops Smith to Become New Putnam Sheriff

For the first time in 16 years, Putnam County will be under a new sheriff starting next year.

Democrat and former sheriff’s investigator Robert Langley completed his improbable win against incumbent Republican Don Smith once all absentee ballots were counted earlier this evening. Langley won by 325 votes.

Langley vowed to return integrity to the sheriff’s office during a heated campaign. He entered the race after Smith admitted he provided the public untruths about former district attorney Adam Levy. Levy sued the Smith in 2013 and the case was settled in June with county taxpayers on the hook for $125,000 and Smith paying $25,000 leading to outrage among residents.

The absentee counting took place at the county board of elections starting at 5:30 p.m. Neither candidate was on hand for the final results, but campaign representatives were in attendance.

Smith, a former brigadier general, served since 2002. The term for sheriff runs for four years.

Check back in the print edition of The Putnam Examiner next week for more on this story.