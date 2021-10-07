Lakeland School Superintendent Lyons Abruptly Resigns

Lakeland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brendan Lyons abruptly resigned last week after only 14 months heading the largest school district in the region.

The Board of Education officially accepted Lyons’ September 30 resignation at a special meeting Saturday morning by a 7-2 vote. Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Dr. Karen Gagliardi switched into the role of Acting Superintendent of Schools until an Interim Superintendent is appointed.

“We trust that our Lakeland community will work together to make this time of transition as seamless as possible for everyone,” Board of Education President Adam Kaufman stated. “Our focus is, and always will be, the well-being of the children of this district.”

In his farewell letter to the community, Lyons stated he was departing “to tend to family matters and pursue other opportunities.”

“It has been with great pride that I have served as your Superintendent these past 14 months, as we navigated the ups and downs of the pandemic. I couldn’t be prouder of our community working together to ensure a full return to in-person learning this September,” Lyons wrote. “Whatever the future may hold, please remain unified in service to the children of Lakeland.”

Lyons had raised the ire of many parents of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and not mandating in-person learning last year. He also took flak from some circles for implementing Critical Race Theory.

Save Our Schools (SOS) for Westchester Children Founder/CEO Angela Barone Sculti maintained Lyons’ resignation “must be a wake-up call for school administrators across Westchester, namely, that parents will not stand by as their children are taught to hate America and hate one another, by viewing their fellow students as oppressors or oppressed.”

“We will remain vocal in Lakeland and other communities which permit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in all of its various forms,” she stated. “Today’s vote and announcement on the resignation of the superintendent affirms the efforts of the community members and parents who have been fighting for transparency to ensure that the children of Lakeland Central School District will not be indoctrinated.”

“I congratulate the 1,100 district residents who signed a petition against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in all of its various forms in Lakeland. Regrettably, the Superintendent failed to listen to the communities’ concerns and even denied what 1,100 community members understand – that implementing a radical teaching/learning paradigm — Critical Race Theory and its multiple forms, including, among others, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education will fundamentally change how our children think, learn, and make life-changing decisions,” Barone Sculti continued.

Judy McLaughlin, Chairwoman of the Lakeland Chapter of SOS, added, “I want to truly thank the diverse men and women of the Lakeland Central School District community, who united to stand up against Critical Race Theory. Together, we were able to bring truth and transparency to the Lakeland Board of Education. Together, we will be supporting the Lakeland Central School District going forward. We ask all school district communities to join the SOS team because we still have a great deal of work to do.”