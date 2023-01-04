Lakeland School District Donates Smart Boards to Yorktown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Lakeland School District recently donated 15 smart boards to the Town of Yorktown and the John C. Hart Memorial Library.

Four of the smart boards will be set up in the library for use by patrons and community groups. The rest will be used by the town in its departments. Smart boards are touch-activated tools used by educators and professionals to project videos, interactive lessons, presentations and other content for audiences or classes. The value of the donation is estimated at $15,000.

“The smart boards donation will be very helpful in modernizing our town’s practices,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater. “Beyond the educational realm, smart board have a significant presence in the business and municipal sectors. I’m grateful to the district for this donation.”

The average cost for a new smart board ranges from $2,500 to $7,000, depending on the device’s size and capabilities.

“Through our partnership with community leaders like Supervisor Slater, we are able to find new ways for taxpayers to benefit from their initial investment,” said Lakeland Superintendent of Schools Karen Gagliardi.

The donation was possible because Lakeland is buying new smart boards.

“Smart boards have a variety of uses in libraries,” said John C. Hart Library Director Yvonne Cech. “They can be used to teach literacy, play interactive games, or have book read-alongs. We look forward to sharing this technology with the public.”