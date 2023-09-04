Lakeland, Putnam Valley Expect to Challenge in Class B, C

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tony Pinciaro

Ava Harman and many of her Putnam Valley senior classmates were introduced to field hockey in fifth grade by their Physical Education teacher Tracy Parchen. Parchen was well-versed in field hockey having played at Walter Panas in high school and later established Putnam Valley as an elite Section 1 program, guiding Putnam Valley to the 2005 Section 1 and New York State Class B titles before stepping away to raise her family after defeating Lakeland for the 2008 Section 1 title.

Harman and her fellow seniors welcomed Parchen back to varsity in 2020 and have been instrumental in restoring Putnam Valley’s field hockey tradition. The Tigers (11-4-4 in 2022) returned to a sectional final last year, but dropped a 1-0 decision to Bronxville in the Class C title game. This was their first appearance in the final since beating Lakeland that fateful day. Harman and her teammates are primed to make 2023 a special year.

“As freshmen, we didn’t win one game, so to have our best season since 2008 was such a great accomplishment,” Harman said for us. “At our end-of-the-year dinner, we all agreed that we couldn’t wait for next year.”

In order to prepare for this season, Harman said the girls played winter and summer leagues. In fact, the Tigers had more than enough players to field two summer-league teams.

Putnam Valley returns nine senior starters. Harman, who had a team-best 19 goals and 14 assists is back playing center midfield. She is joined by classmates Gabby Alvarez (forward), Isabella Cerrato (center, nine goals, five assists), Sierra Gabriel (defense), Adrienne Jenness (midfield) and Kylie Recuppio (goalie), to name a few.

Even though Putnam Valley played for a sectional title, the Tigers understand that means nothing in 2023. Harman said the team is not taking anything for granted.

“We have amazing senior leadership and coach doesn’t let us take any plays off,” Harman said. “She pushes us to be our best. Nothing is given to us. We have to earn everything we get. We earned it last year and we want to earn it again this year.”

Harman and some of her field hockey teammates have experienced winning a sectional title in another sport. Harman has been a member of Putnam Valley’s title-winning girls’ basketball team. She’s had the enjoyment of holding the gold ball, awarded to the Section 1 girls’ basketball champions. Harman wants to add the program’s third sectional title with her friends playing her favorite sport.

“We were just so happy to be there in the final,” Harman said. “We know what it takes to get there and we won’t stop until we do. We want to have that experience of being on that stage and winning. It’s something we’ve talked about and have been dreaming about since fifth grade.”

Parchen, in her 10th year as the varsity coach, is just as psyched about the season as her players.

“I am very excited for this season and hoping for great things from this group,” Parchen said. “My senior group is the group that I started back to coaching with when they were in 8th-grade and I have moved up with them once they started playing in high school. They are a great group so I would love to see them, as well as the rest of the team, go further than we did last year. We have some strong teams to beat, but our goal is to hopefully win our league as well as the section.”

LAKELAND HORNETS

Coach: Sharon Sarsen (42nd year, career record: 707 wins, 77 losses, 43 ties)

2022 Record and Sectional Result: 18-2-1; Section 1 Class B Champion; Lost in a state regional.

League favorite: John Jay-Cross River.

Section favorite, Class B: Horace Greeley, Rye, John Jay-Cross River.

Top returning players: Bella Basulto, Sr. (2022: All-League, All-Section, All-State, 13 goals, 15 assists); Emma Numme, Sr. (2022: All-League and All-Section); Emily Yazzetti, Sr. (2022: All-League, All-Section, 29 goals, 10 assists); Gabby Santini, Jr. (2022: All-League, All-Section, All-State, 23 goals, 16 assists).

Top scoring threats: Charlotte Sabert, Yazzetti, Santini, Basulto.

Lockdown defenders: Gianna Santini, Keira Gallagher, Anna Lemma, Basulto, Numme.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: I’m excited for this group to compete this season. We have a challenging schedule and will need for everyone to pull their weight every day. We will work at practice and games to improve every week and hope to be playing our best hockey in the postseason. We hope to compete for a league championship and a Section 1 Championship.

Noteworthy: Lakeland will be playing in the Max Field Hockey National Invitation at the Proving Grounds (Conshohocken, PA), 9/23-9/24. Lakeland will play Crofton (Md.) and Oley Valley (Pa.). … Since 2009, Lakeland has won every Section 1 Class B title. … There are 16 Lakeland graduates currently playing field hockey in college. … Former Lakeland great and USA Olympian Melissa Gonzalez is the Yale field hockey coach. … Lakeland won its first two games – Putnam Valley and Pelham.

CARMEL RAMS

Coach: Aislinn Winter (11th year)

2022 Record & Sectional Result: 6-9; Lost to Mamaroneck in a Class A Quarterfinal.

Section favorite, Class A: Scarsdale.

Top returning players: Ashley McGough, Sr., F/M (2022: All-League); Kelsey Blair, Sr., D; Fiona Donelan, Sr., F/M.

Key newcomers: Katie Ross, Jr., F; Isabella Felseneld, So., F/M/D.

Top scoring threats: Taylor Lotz, Liana Miele, Addison Rosenquest.

Lockdown defenders: Maeve Donelan, Ella Kucuk.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: I am very excited for this upcoming season. We have a really good group of girls eager to improve on our record from last year. They have been working hard and really getting the new girls involved in the team. Our goal is to improve on our record from last year and continue to improve our performance in the sectional tournament.

CROTON TIGERS

Coach: Ryan Callahan (first year)

2022 Record: 0-13-2

League favorite: North Salem.

Section favorite, Class C: North Salem.

Top returning players: Samantha Sparling, Sr., M; Frankie Slippen, Jr., M; Cassidy Goda, Sr., F.

Key newcomers: Christina Greene, Sr., G; Taylor Aronstam, Sr., F.

Top scoring threats: Sparling, Slippen, Goda.

Lockdown defenders: Maddie Brabants, Katie Quartuccio.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: The program continues to build on the Varsity Level with no JV or Modified team. There is a great core of seniors that want to succeed and they are leading by example. They have a goal of rebounding from last year and qualifying for sectional play this year.

FOX LANE FOXES

Coach: Kim Gigante (seventh year)

2022 Sectional Result: Lost in the first round.

League: Horace Greeley, White Plains, Ossining.

Section favorite, Class A: Scarsdale, Mamaroneck.

Top returning players: Samantha Reder, Jr., M/F (2022: All-State, All-Section, All-League, 14 goals, 10 assists); Sidney Sicignano, Sr., F (2022: All-Section, All-League);

Zoe Stonecipher, Jr., M.

Key newcomers: Madison Kalarchian, Jr., F; Sara Renz, Fr., F; Emily Kalarchian, Fr., M.

Top scoring threats: Reder, Sicignano.

Lockdown defenders: Laila Dellorso, G Kayla Santos.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: Our goals for the season are to play as a cohesive unit. We are working on perfecting the little things and becoming more of a passing team. We are striving to make it further than the first round in Sectionals.

Noteworthy: Gigante returns to the sideline after being out on maternity last year. … Fox Lane will play in the Somers Tournament, along with Mahopac and Scarsdale. … Fox Lane will play its annual rivalry games with Horace Greeley (dedicated Able Field Hockey Game) and John Jay-Cross River.

HEN HUD SAILORS

Coach: Alyssa Picariello (second year)

2022 Record and Sectional Result: 8-8-1; Lost in a Class B first-round game.

League favorite: Lakeland.

Section favorite: Lakeland.

Top returning players: Rowan Dapson, Sr., M (2022: All-League, All-Section, 12 goals); Caitlin Pignataro, Jr., M/F (2022: 14 goals); Emily Hunt, Sr., G (2022: All-League, All-Section Honorable Mention, 146 saves).

Key newcomers: Kayla McCarthy; Chloe Haseltine; Danica Kostulas; Kaitlyn Raguso.

Top scoring threats: Carleigh Ortiz, Gianna Gagliardi, Pignataro, Dapson.

Lockdown defenders: Maddie Littles, Ashley Azzaro, Erin Johns.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We have high hopes for our season. We have strong seniors leading the team and a core group of newcomers who are all great athletes who are willing to learn and put in the effort. We still have some learning to do to come together as one and blend the more experienced players with the newer players. Once we get to that sweet spot I think this will be a season for the books.

Noteworthy: Picariello has been involved with the Hen Hud field hockey program for eight years.

HORACE GREELEY QUAKERS

Coach: Sukhwinder Sandhu (15th year)

2022 Record and Sectional Result: 14-2-2; Lost in a Class B semifinal.

League & League Favorite: League I-D; White Plains, Fox Lane, Horace Greeley.

Section favorite, Class B: Lakeland, Rye, John Jay-Cross River, Horace Greeley.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We have a lot of good, young talent. Hopefully, we can pull it together and win the league/section.

MAHOPAC INDIANS

Coach: Dona DiMaggio (25-plus years)

2022 Record and Sectional Result: 7-6-3; Lost in a Class A first-round game in double overtime.

League: Arlington, John Jay-East Fishklill, R.C. Ketcham, Mahopac.

Section favorite, Class A: Scarsdale, Mamaroneck.

Top returning players: Erin Harney, Jr., M; Dani Albanese; Bella Cornacchio; Maria Cuomo; Caroline Maloney; Camila Vallejo.

Key newcomers: Anastasia Villani, So., M; Annie Pope; Kayleigh Pontillo; Gabby Bartholdi; Shay Massett; Talia Salon; Anjalee Khan; Angie Russo.

Lockdown defenders: Salon, Cuomo.

Coach’s Season outlook/goals: We lost 13 amazing players to graduation. I am looking forward to working with a brand-new group of talent. The girls are enthusiastic, eager, and extremely coachable! We are playing various new schools with league realignments. Carmel was moved from our league, but we do play them twice and we always have formidable competitions with them.

Noteworthy: DiMaggio played for legendary Mahopac coach Peg Schutze. DiMaggio guided Mahopac, led by Colleen McClay, to the 2001 Section 1 Class A and New York State Championships… Marie Camastro (an all-state selection) is playing at Belmont Abbey (NC) and the duo of Maya O’Keefe and Maddie Orsini are playing at SUNY-New Paltz.

PLEASANTVILLE PANTHERS

Coach: Kristen Coffey (16th year)

2022 Record & Sectional Result: Lost to Hastings in the Quarterfinal round.

League: North Salem, Putnam Valley, Croton and Pawling. League favorite: Putnam Valley.

Section favorite, Class C: Bronxville or Putnam Valley.

Top returning players: Abigail Gordon, Jr., F/M;

Mackenzie Ennis, Sr., F; Lily Anderman, Sr., D; Chloe Egan, Sr., G; Lily Boes, Jr., D/M; Maya Fortier, So., D/M.

Key newcomer: Ella McCourtney, So., F.

Top scoring threat: Gordon.

Lockdown defenders: Anderman, Fortier.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We lost a strong core of girls last season, but the younger players have stepped up and shown leadership and competitiveness from the start of preseason.

Noteworthy: Coffey played at Pleasantville for legendary coach Rosemary Sotheden. … Plesaantville is hosting its fifth annual Autism Awareness Tournament, where all the proceeds go to BluePath Service Dogs. … 2023 graduates Natalie O’Malley and Elizabeth Hoadley are playing at Harwick and the University of New England, respectively.

SOMERS TUSKERS

Coach: Shannon Scavelli (first year)

2022 Sectional Result: Lost in a Section I Class B Quarterfinal.

League and League Favorite: League II-B; Lakeland and John Jay-Cross River.

Section favorite, Class B: Lakeland, John Jay-Cross River.

Top returning players: Campbell Sternberg, Sr., D; Gianna Guaragna, Jr., M; Julia Vecciarelli, Sr., F; Lyla Mancini, Jr., M;

Julia McMartin, Jr., M.

Key newcomers: Brigid O’Dwyer, Sr., D; Caitlyn Mayfield, Fr., D.

Top scoring threats: Mancini, Guaragna,Vecciarelli.

Lockdown defenders: Ellie Sheridan, Sternberg.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We have a group of talented athletes and this year’s main goal is to increase our field hockey IQ in the hopes of being able to compete with some of the top teams in Section I. The team is eager to learn and gets better each day they step on the field.

Noteworthy: Somers High School will host a tournament on September 11th and 12th with Fox Lane, Mahopac and Scarsdale. … Scavelli played on five state-championship Lakeland teams before playing at Michigan. Scavelli has been Lakeland coach Sharon Sarsen’s varsity assistant the past few years. … In 2002, Somers won the Section 1 Class B title and reached the state final four led by Sarah Schute and Katie Flynn.

VALHALLA VIKINGS

Coach: Kim Briscoe (third year)

2022 Record: 6-9

League and League Favorite: League III-A; Rye Neck.

Section favorite, Class C: North Salem.

Top returning player: Nikki Petraglia, Sr.

Key newcomers: Milana Pandzic, So., D.

Top scoring threats: Gabby Hendrickson, Mariana Lopez Bedoya, Petraglia.

Lockdown defenders: Mariana Lopez Bedoya, Jess Olenchak, Milana Pandzic, Avery Etman.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We are focusing on getting better everyday and putting our very best on the field every time we step onto the field.

WALTER PANAS PANTHERS

Coach: Leah DiSisto (third year)

2022 Record and Sectional Result: 6-10-1; Lost in a Class B first-round game.

League favorite: Lakeland.

Section favorite, Class B: John Jay-Cross River.

Top returning players: Kate Astrab, Sr., G (2022: All-League, 175 saves); Hayley Madden, Sr., M; Bella Gomez, Jr., M.

Top scoring threats: Ellie Healy, Madden, Gomez.

Lockdown defenders: Kaitlyn Wilkowksi, Aubree Letizia.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We are filling key positions this season. We are looking forward to seeing who steps up and leads the team. We are focused on growth and becoming fluid in play.

Noteworthy: DiSisto is assisted by younger sister, Marissa. Leah and Marissa DiSisto, and older sister, Rebecca, all played on state-title-winning field hockey teams for Lakeland. Rebecca (defense) and Leah (goalie) were starters on the 2006 state-championship team.

WHITE PLAINS TIGERS

Coach: Kacey Rubenstein (second year)

2022 Record & Sectional Result: 9-7-1; Lost to Clarkstown South in a Class A Quarterfinal.

League and League Favorite: League I-D; Horace Greeley.

Section favorite, Class A: Scarsdale.

Top returning players: Chloe Ryan, Sr., D; Ava D’Arcy, Sr., D, Saumya Sawant, Sr., G.

Key newcomers: Kayla Brogan, Jr., M; Alexis Tighe, Fr., F; Kaitlyn Seguso, Fr., F; McKenna Austin, Fr., M.

Top scoring threats: Brogan, Tighe.

Lockdown defenders: Vogue Friend, Genesis Bowman, Ryan, D’Arcy.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We graduated a large senior class last year so with that comes a lot of changes, but it’s been awesome to see players step into new roles and grow their game there. We just want to work hard, play our best, and get better everyday. We’re excited to compete with some tough teams and are looking forward to playing what I’m sure will be some exciting field hockey games this season.

YORKTOWN CORNHUSKERS

Coach: Courtney Hyndman (fourth year)

2022 Record & Sectional Result: 13-4-1; Lost in a Class B Quarterfinal to John Jay-Cross River.

League: Lakeland, Panas, Hen Hud, Brewster, John Jay-Cross River, Somers.

League favorite: Lakeland, John Jay-Cross River.

Section favorite, Class B: Lakeland, Rye, Horace Greeley.

Top returning players: Katie Taormina, Sr., D (2022: All-League); Madi Tobin, Sr., M; Sammy Robustelli, Sr., M/F; Ellie Glicksman, Sr., F; Clare Ryan, Jr., M; Brie Gaccino, Jr., F; Dana DeCourcey, Jr., M.

Top scoring threats: Hannah Salles, Ava Cunneen, Gaccino, Glicksman, Tobin.

Lockdown defenders: Norah Guss, Lily Diaz, Olivia Flaim,

Katie Keaveney, Taormina.

Coach’s season outlook/goals: We lost almost our entire starting lineup to graduation so we are looking to get this new group of girls comfortable working together and building each other up as one unit. We have a very good positive outlook, so taking that into each game and challenge thrown their way will help the girls overcome any adversity they may face this season. We have a challenging schedule playing teams such as Lakeland, John Jay-Cross River, Rye and many teams across the river, most of whom we haven’t played since I began coaching here. It will be difficult, however, the girls are ready to put themselves to the test, learn and grow as a team.

Noteworthy: Yorktown will host its annual SPCA tournament, 9/5 (Albertus Magnus vs. Sleepy Hollow/Briarcliff; Panas vs. Yorktown) and 9/9, to collect tangible and monetary donations for the Westchester SPCA. … Addy Araneo is playing field hockey at Franklin Pierce University. … Yorktown opened its season with a win over Byram Hills. Sammy Robustelli scored three goals, Gianna Popovic added two goals and Lily Diaz collected three assists.

Field Hockey coaches are encouraged to contact beat writer Tony Pinciaro at tfinch23@optonline.net with game-by-game results, stats and comments

BREWSTER, OSSINING and BRIARCLIFF/SLEEPY HOLLOW did not respond to numerous inquiries regarding information for the preview.