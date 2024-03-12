Lachterman’s Leadership on Food Insecurity Has Been a Difference-Maker

I am writing to highlight the exceptional leadership of Ed Lachterman, particularly in addressing the critical issue of food insecurity in our community. His involvement with our local pantry, alongside the late supervisor Tom Diana, has been instrumental in raising awareness and making a significant impact.

Ed Lachterman’s commitment to combating food insecurity is evident through his hands-on approach and active involvement. He has consistently demonstrated his dedication to leading from the front, working alongside volunteers and community members to address this pressing issue.

Under Ed’s leadership, our pantry has experienced a turning point in terms of awareness and support from the town. His collaboration with Diana brought much-needed attention to the issue of food insecurity and inspired others to join the cause.

Their efforts resulted in increased donations, volunteer participation and community support. Ed’s ability to mobilize resources and engage the community has been instrumental in making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Furthermore, Ed’s compassionate and empathetic approach has created an environment of inclusivity and support within our community. He has worked tirelessly to ensure that no one goes hungry, fostering a sense of unity and compassion among residents.

I am confident that Ed Lachterman’s leadership in addressing food insecurity will continue to make a positive impact in our community. His dedication, alongside the Diana, was transformative, and I believe his efforts should be recognized and celebrated.

Hector Rivera

Yorktown Heights

Retired Detective, NYPD, 27 Years

Manager, Montefiore Medical Center for Off-Site Properties