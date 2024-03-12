Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Lachterman Would Help Keep Yorktown Moving Forward as Supervisor

As residents of Yorktown, we are at a crucial juncture in determining the future of our community. It is clear that Ed Lachterman is the only candidate who truly embodies the qualities needed to lead us forward. While the other candidate may have touched upon infrastructure needs, it is Ed Lachterman’s unparalleled management expertise and established relationships with government agencies that set him apart.
The issues we face, particularly in infrastructure development, are multifaceted and require a deep understanding of municipal workings. Ed Lachterman’s track record speaks for itself, demonstrating a keen ability to navigate these complexities and drive projects to successful completion.
Join me on Apr. 16 in casting your vote for Ed Lachterman as our Yorktown supervisor. Together, let us place our trust in a candidate who not only recognizes our needs but also possesses the knowledge and experience to see them through to fruition

Diane and Douglas Buschel
Yorktown

