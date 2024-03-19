Lachterman is the Right Leader to Lead Yorktown Forward

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Now is the time for Yorktown to rally behind Ed Lachterman for supervisor.

As we stand on the shoulders of visionaries who have laid the groundwork for beautiful projects, it is crucial that we have a leader who can execute these plans effectively. Ed Lachterman is the candidate who can listen to the community’s needs and ensure a sustainable future for all residents. Let’s come together and support him for a brighter tomorrow.

I am excited to thank Ed for his endless public service. He is a strong leader who possesses unparalleled management expertise, established relationships with government agencies and a proven track record of effectively addressing complex issues, especially infrastructure needs. It also highlights his ability to listen to the community’s needs and execute beneficial projects for a sustainable future.

Ed Lachterman is a visionary leader who is well-equipped to lead Yorktown to prosperity.

Cherie Frechette

Yorktown