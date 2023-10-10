Lachterman Has Repeatedly Proven His Worth on Yorktown Town Board

Councilman Ed Lachterman has proven time and time again that he is the right person for the Town Board. Serving the Town of Yorktown as councilman for eight years, his work with seniors, veterans and children, should be celebrated.

Additionally, he has served this town in different ways even longer. He has shown his care for Yorktown in his service with the Yorktown Lions, Sons of the American Legion, the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and United for the Troops, among many others.

This dedication is what we need from our leaders, and this involvement, is what we get from Ed every day.

Remember to vote for Ed Lachterman for councilman, to show your gratitude and to enable him to continue his leadership.

Smiles,

Geri Schwalb

Yorktown