Lachterman Cruises to Victory in Yorktown Supervisor Race

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Councilman Ed Lachterman was elected supervisor in the Town of Yorktown in a special election Tuesday.

Lachterman, who has been running the town since former Supervisor Tom Diana died unexpectedly Jan. 5, defeated Jann Mirchandani to serve the final 20 months of Diana’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31. 2025.

According to the Westchester County Board of Elections, Lachterman, running on the Republican and Conservative lines, received 4,198 votes (55%) to 3,498 (45%) for Mirchandani, who appeared on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

“It is a very bittersweet victory without having my friend Tom Diana here to share it with me,” Lachterman said. “I am humbled that the voters of Yorktown showed the faith in me to carry on in this position. I will continue to do my best to keep moving Yorktown forward.”

It is the second election victory for Lachterman in the last six months. Last Nov., he was elected to a third four-year term as councilman, running with Diana.

In that same election, Mirchandani, who had never run for office, came up short against Diana.

During this campaign, Lachterman maintained governmental experience was what separated him most from Mirchandani in being able to lead Yorktown.

Mirchandani argued the current all-GOP Town Board in Yorktown isn’t adequately representing the interests of all residents.