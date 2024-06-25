Krowe’s Ability to Work With Others Needed on Democratic Committee

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I wish to recommend Elliot Krowe for New York State Democratic Committeeman.

As a Democratic district leader for over 30 years ago, I worked with Elliot and have always been impressed by his integrity, focus on values, results and consistent contributions to the Democratic Party.

Elliot represents centrist/moderate values. This position especially needs our representatives to work together and compromise to move us forward. The Democrats won more races when Elliot was running the party.

Elliot will continue to work with Christine Robbins of Somers to ensure our local needs and judicial and other nominations that represent the Somers-Yorktown community. The 94th Assembly District is one of 150, so our representatives must work with the other members of the committee in a collaborative manner.

Voters should also consider community leaders who are more informed than me about both candidates, and the current challenges and opportunities. Vedat Gashi, Alice Roker, Diana Quast, Jann Mirchandani, Mike Kaplowitz, Judge Cohen, Robbins, Richard Clinchy, Jack Mattes and Terry Clifford support Elliot.

This position requires representatives that can work with others to get results. Elliot does that in his day job and will bring that collaborative and solutions-oriented focus to this role.

I strongly recommend Elliot Krowe.

Tom Jordan

Yorktown Heights