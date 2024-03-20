Knickerbocker Reelected Mayor in Village of Buchanan Election

Village of Buchanan Mayor Theresa Knickerbocker was reelected Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Deputy Mayor Anthony Capicotti.

Knickerbocker, a fourth generation village resident who has been mayor since 2014, received 365 votes, while Capicotti, a trustee for the last three years, received 278.

“Thank you to all who came out to support me. I am grateful for the many years of support,” Knickerbocker said. “I am pleased that I can now finish what I have started and look forward to working with the new board. There is much to do.”

Meanwhile, in the race for two trustee seats, Daniel Stewart earned a second term as the top vote-getter with 329. Finishing second was one of Knickerbocker’s running mates, Awilda Baez, a retired educator and political newcomer, with 326 votes.

Former Trustee Richard Funchion fell short in his bid to make a comeback with 320 votes, while Trustee Steve Laker, vying for a second term, was fourth with 314 votes.

The matchup between Knickerbocker and Capicotti was contentious. Knickerbocker, who has 20 years experience on the board, maintained it had been difficult at times working with Capicotti, Stewart and Laker since they have formed a voting block and created a disrupted environment.

Capicotti and his running mates accused Knickerbocker of not being transparent.

Baez moved to Buchanan in 2019. She served on the Buchanan Planning Board for a short time before having to resign to care for her husband and was a member of the village’s Police Reform Committee.

“I’m not an expert on Buchanan by any means but I can listen to the public. I think what matters is what is in your heart and how driven you are, and I’m very driven,” she said prior to the election. “I run on an honest platform. My heart is for the people. I can only promise that I will do what is right for the village.”