Knickerbocker, Baez, Funchion Best Choice for Buchanan

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I live in the quiet Village of Buchanan. I have lived here my whole life and love the small village.

Theresa Knickerbocker has been the mayor for over a decade. She always carries herself in a professional manner – especially during the rough time with the decommissioning of Indian Point. Theresa has been right there at the meetings for the decommissioning, working hard to help make the process smooth and to help all of us as residents of Buchanan.

Her running mates, Richard Funchion and Awilda Baez, have served the village in many ways. Funchion was a trustee for years; he was also a deputy mayor. He is retired from Homeland Security.

Baez works hard on improving our village and tri-village area. She is currently teaching ESL at the Hendrick Hudson Free Library. She was on Buchanan’s Police Reform Committee and has many more accomplishments to list as does Funchion and Knickerbocker.

I see this team moving forward with projects that have started in the village. They want to improve the recreation in Buchanan for the camp, and for the residents to enjoy making this village have a small neighborhood feeling we all know and love.

So I will be voting for Knickerbocker, Funchion and Baez on Mar. 19. Thank you

Alexis Drezek

Buchanan