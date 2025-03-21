Kisco Biz Owner Goes Public With Claims of Landlord’s Aggressive Tactics

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Abby Luby

When Joseph Pali opened his VIP Wine & Liquor store in Mount Kisco last October, the wine merchant’s future looked promising. Pali had the encouragement of Mount Kisco Mayor Michael Cindrich and Village Manager Edward Brancati, who guided him through the village building codes and other requirements for new businesses.

Pali took out a lease for his shop at 24 East Main St. in July of 2023. But even before he gained access to the store, Pali said the landlord, Friedland Properties, sent him an eviction notice, even though he already paid his lease several months in advance.

Pali said he appealed to Friedland attorney Hoon Chang to ask why he received an eviction notice but claims Chang then aggresively doubled down on the threat.

The issue was ultimately resolved in a followup conversation with Friedland director of leasing Sylvie Shames.

Yet other problems with Friedland would follow, Pali said.

On Monday night, at the village board meeting, Pali went public with what he characterized as his “caustic” experiences with Friedland.

He began by thanking the mayor.

“Your assistance reinforced the notion that local governments should strive to assist small businesses as they battle against the tide of ever coalescing corporations and towering bureaucracy,” Pali said. “The behavior of the realty company Friedland has ventured beyond the regular to what I deem to be predatory.”

Friedland Properties is one of the largest realty companies in the area and also owns several high-end commercial properties and luxury residential apartments in New York City. The company has been estimated in news report to be worth around $3 billion. In November 2024, Barnes & Noble Booksellers opened a new, 13,700-square-foot space at 59 S. Moger Ave., a Friedland Properties building.

Pali said he spoke to other Mount Kisco retailers who lease their stores from Friedland and although they were hesitant to speak out, they all agreed that Friedland’s practices were unethical.

When Pali first inspected his store it was in decent shape. But when he finally gained access, he said he found the space in shambles.

“The roof over the bathroom was damaged causing the ceiling to cave in,” he explained. “Other areas of the shop were damaged and there were constant downpours in the storage room and the bathroom.”

Refusing to quarrel with Friedland, Pila himself made extensive repairs so he could open for business. He said several devices that had been there when he first saw the property had been ripped out of the walls, leaving widespread damage to the walls and floors.

“I sought no quarrel,” he said. “I was obviously subjected to bait and switch.”

When Pali was ready to open his wine shop he said the building department inspection found multiple fire hazards including mislabeled wires, use of improper fire retardant and other hazards that had been longtime issues with previous tenants.

An email from Pali to Friedland asked about the deteriorating conditions in the store. The response, Pali noted, was another threat to evict. He said the realty company also complained about the store’s signage and demanded Pali install a lighted gooseneck sign.

“I had produced a sign with the exact specifications of not only the Town of Mount Kisco but Friedland’s,” he told the board. “No prior business in that space had installed gooseneck lighted signs.”

Since Pali only operates during the day, he said he didn’t need a gooseneck light over his sign, which would cost him more than $10,000.

Friedland allegedly demanded Pali to comply with their request and not the town’s signage requirements. If he didn’t, Pali said, they would evict him.

Pali – who has refused to install the gooseneck light on the store’s exterior – summed up the dispute to the board.

“Friedland properties threatened a small business owner with the effectual removal which would result in the end of his livelihood and the dissolution of yet another small business in this town over a demand to add lights to a sign when the sun is out,” he said. “That is how they chose to treat a tenant who pays early and without quarrel.”

Shames did not respond to a request for comment concerning the gooseneck light issue.

Pali told the board he was appealing to them on behalf of all the businesses in Mount Kisco who occupy Friedland owned properties.

“That company does not have this town’s best interests in mind,” Pali said. “The fact that they can engage in basic intimidation in order to strong arm businesses to comply with their whims explains the growing number of empty storefronts.”

Smoking King, located near VIP Wine & Liquor on East Main St., moved out because of difficult dealings with Friedland, Pali also said. The store has been vacant since January.

At the end of the meeting Cindrich commented on what Pali had to say about Friedland.

“They are one of the largest property owners in the village and it’s very disappointing to hear this from a relatively new merchant who the village manager and myself assisted through the process of wanting to open a business in the village,” the mayor remarked.

On Tuesday, the day after Pali appeared before the board, several board members visited his store to show their support.

“They all were incredibly helpful and offered advice on how I might deal with Friedland going forward,” he said.