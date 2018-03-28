Kent Town Board Strongly Opposes Carmel School’s Plans

By Anna Young

The Kent town board is urging residents to vote down a potential bond referendum that the Carmel Central School District is currently considering as the two boards continue to be at odds with each other.

During last Tuesday’s town board meeting, town Supervisor Maureen Fleming and Councilman William Huestis expressed opposition toward the district’s intent to purchase a large piece of commercial property on Route 52. They agreed that the school district would be removing a valuable piece of land from the town’s tax rolls.

The Carmel Board of Education plans to develop the property into a new transportation facility that would provide safer working conditions and alleviate health and safety concerns regarding the existing facility’s proximity to Kent Elementary School.

Fleming said the town is limited in areas to develop commercial property and the district is hurting the taxpayers.

“I am disappointed, and I express that because I think that our future and our family’s future and our grandchildren’s future to stay and remain in our town that is going to be our growth when things are need, be it for Lake Carmel, be it in western Kent, be it for any other needs,” Huestis said at the March 20 meeting. “We’re limited here.”

Both Fleming and Huestis also felt the school board could have better communicated their intent to purchase the property with the board.

The two boards have publicly chided each other in the recent past.

During various school board meetings, trustee John Curzio urged his colleagues to coordinate with Kent officials maintaining that they would be most effected by the development because of the loss of tax revenue to the town. But his pleas were shot down by board members who insisted business isn’t conducted that way.

“With regard to communication, we said it was a tough way for us to find out they were taking this piece of property off the tax rolls,” Fleming said. “We could have worked for a better solution for the district and the Town of Kent if we had been involved earlier in the process.”

She added that the board met with three school board members to discuss the future of the site. She said the school board listened politely, but she didn’t feel they were effective in changing their minds. She insisted there would be another referendum on the garage.

Voters soundly rejected two large scale bonds last December that would have cost $85.6 million but would’ve paved the way for massive upgrades in facilities across the district. Since the two propositions failed miserably, the school board has been working to put up a smaller bond that prioritizes the needs of the district.