Kent, Putnam Valley Awarded Federal Funds for Dam Projects

The towns of Kent and Putnam Valley have been awarded federal funding for the planning and design of projects slated to improve dam safety.

The two Putnam County municipalities were among nine in the Mid-Hudson, Capital and Southern Tier regions that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted a total of more than $766,000 as part of its “High Hazard Potential Dam Grant Program.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos stated New York was one of only two states that applied that received the maximum amount of available funding.

“DEC is dedicated to protecting lives, property, and the environment by helping dam owners comply with New York State’s stringent requirements that help keep the public safe and keep dams in good condition,” Seggos said. “This funding provides much-needed assistance for municipal and not-for-profit dam owners to improve the condition of their dams over the long term.”

The DEC inspects “high hazard” dams every two years, with limited exceptions such as dams regulated or owned by the federal government. DEC works closely with dam owners to address any deficiencies. When funding is available, DEC supports dam owners in making improvements through grants.

The funds awarded will support planning, design, and other pre-construction activities to rehabilitate high-hazard dams. New York State classifies dams as high hazard to recognize the potential for damage to infrastructure and communities if a dam were to fail.

Kent was awarded $100,000 for the planning and design of the Lake Carmel Dam, while Putnam Valley was awarded $30,109 for the planning and design of the Roaring Brook Dam.