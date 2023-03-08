The Town of Kent Police Department has received a $107,777 Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (RVCRI) grant. The funding will support a two-year program which involves training for officers, upgrades in department infrastructure, the purchase of equipment and evidence software.

The grant will also give officers the ability to recognize, combat and assist in the prosecution of violent criminals.

“This grant is a big win for the Town of Kent and will help us keep residents safe,” said Chief Kevin Owens. “Det Sgt VanderWoude applied for and will administer the grant over the next two years, helping to combat crime in our community.”

The RVCRI is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s (USDOJ) Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and administered by the National Policing Institute and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), with support from the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association (SREELA).

RVCRI provides funding and training and technical (TTA) assistance to rural law enforcement agencies seeking to reduce violent crime and address problems associated with violent crime. Agencies may use funding and support to implement violent crime reduction strategies, improve investigations, enhance services to victims, increase collaboration between local stakeholders, and for other areas that support violent crime reduction in rural communities.

