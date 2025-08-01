Kathleen Reckling on the $8 Million Threat to Westchester’s Arts Economy

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

This week on Local Matters Westchester, we spoke with Kathleen Reckling, CEO of ArtsWestchester, about what’s at stake as federal cuts loom—putting up to $8 million at risk for Westchester’s arts economy.

Reckling makes the case for why public investment in the arts is more urgent than ever. She also shares her background—including an early interest in arts journalism—and what it’s been like stepping into the role long held by local legend Janet Langsam.

We discuss the intersection of art and politics, how U.S. support for the arts compares globally, and how ArtsWestchester champions local culture through initiatives like the ArtsMobile and JazzFest White Plains.

She also discusses how her group has addressed White House policies that threaten diversity initiatives in the arts.

