Kansas-based Fitness Company Acquires Mt. Kisco’s Saw Mill Clubs

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The largest privately-owned fitness club company in the U.S. announced on Thursday that it has acquired both locations of the Saw Mill Club in Mount Kisco, the first facilities it will operate in New York State.

The Witchita, Kan.-based Genesis Health Clubs confirmed the acquisition of the Saw Mill Club on Kensico Drive and the Saw Mill Club East at the Diamond Properties complex at 333 N. Bedford Rd. effective immediately.

The clubs, now known as Genesis Health Clubs – Saw Mill Club, and Genesis Health Clubs – Saw Mill Club East, represents the company’s first locations in its expanding portfolio. It operates 70 other clubs in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky and Indiana. Earlier this year, Genesis bought The Atlantic Club in New Jersey, it’s first initial foray into the region.

In a statement from Genesis owner and president Rodney Steven II, the company has wanted to have a presence in New York for some time, and acquiring Saw Mill’s facilities is a strong entry into the market.

“We’ve always wanted to have clubs in New York, and what an introduction to the state,” Steven said. “Saw Mill Club is a tennis and fitness institution in New York, and the health club industry in general. We’re excited to have Saw Mill Club as part of the Genesis family of clubs going forward.”

Saw Mill Club was established 52 years ago and has always been a privately held and family-owned business, just like Genesis. That made the deal with Genesis more appealing, said Rick Beusman, president of Saw Mill Club.

It has been known for its tennis and aquatics programs, but has also offered group exercise classes and personal training, among other features.

Beusman indicated that the two companies have been working together on the agreement and were able to announce it this week.

“Genesis checks all the crucial boxes for us when it comes to multisport health clubs,” Beusman said. “They are laser-focused on member service, which is based around a strong company and club culture that maintains the highest operating standards for our members. Any time you consider a move like this, you want to ensure the members are truly taken care of and we know they will be the case with Genesis.”

Genesis plans to welcome Saw Mill’s members and provide staff with a full range of benefits, according to a company press release.

Steven assured Saw Mill’s members that there will be no major changes in services but there will be advantages.

“They’ll continue with the same great programming they’ve got right now, but we’ll also be reinvesting in the facilities, and they gain access to over 60 clubs across 11 states, at no extra charge,” he said.