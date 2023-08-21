Just Be the Best We Can Be, That’s is All

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

That’s it, kids! Last week were the final days on easy street for most student athletes across the country.

From here on out, it’s back-to-the-grind time as pre-season camps officially opened this week in Section 1. Your fantasy football drafts are likely behind you. Your late afternoon wiffle ball games with the boys will come to an end in the days ahead. Your poolside naps and tanning sessions are just about over, so put your bikinis away and dust off your training gear.

Your morning breakfasts at joints like George’s Place in Carmel and lunches at Bliss in Mahopac will fade into distant memories as school starts and the rigors of autumnal pre-seasons – be it soccer, football, volleyball, field hockey or cross country – takes its toll on the bodies we hoped and prayed were in shape.

Turns out many of us have softened up since mid-June, and our bodies will need to quickly adjust to the hell – the double and triple sessions – they will be put through as student athletes across Section 1 begin to focus their eyes on the prize in the hopes of claiming a sectional title before representing their schools in the NYSPHSAA and CHSAA tournaments.

Turns out this won’t be easy either. The blood, sweat and tears of 70-something Section 1 schools, and the thousands of athletes within, will be measured not only by victories but by sportsmanship and the equal amounts of effort in the classroom. Remember, failure on the field of play is something we can learn from and improve upon. Failure in the classroom will keep you off the field, perhaps permanently, so remember to prioritize academics and hear what your teachers and coaches are preaching as you first-time varsity athletes seek a balance between the two.

The best Section 1 coaches in the business have been chomping at the bit for an up-close-and-personal view of the incoming rookies and transfers they’ve heard so much about, so go out there and make a shameless splash onto the pitch or gridiron, putting your best foot forward from Day One. The best coaches also bring in former players to give the next generation the lay of the land, to inspire and pay it forward. Lakeland Coach Tim Hourahan has often done so.

“We love having our former players back to talk to the team…it means way more hearing it from them than it would from me,” Hourahan said. “Our graduates talk about the experiences they had playing for Lakeland and what it meant to be a part of it. We talk about the importance of the three main team rules within the program forever: If you are on time and work hard and are a great teammate, everything will fall into place for you.”

Most of you kids will survive the early days of training camps. Some will quit, and those that do, will often rue the day they did; for there is nothing equal to the bonds of sport and competition. Know your role, relish your role and stay in your lane. Push your teammates to be better players and inspire them to be better teammates by doing all the little things, no matter how good you believe you are.

There’s something to be said for veteran captains, honchos who inspire young rookies by leading by example, taking them under their wing, not by bullying or shouting orders. By making sure there’s enough water in the coolers. By making sure there’s enough ice and the necessary equipment on hand to complete a practice without interruption. By knowing when to crack a joke and when to play it serious #BeAGoodTeammate.

The best moms and pops don’t care how good you are. Sure, they want you to excel and care very deeply about the outcome, but they SHOULD really care about how good a teammate you are and how much your teammates and coaches appreciate having you on the team and in the program, supporting the greater good. Say it with me #GreaterGood!

In many cases, only 50 percent of the players on a particular squad will see playing time at the varsity level, which means another 50 percent will be glued to the sideline, which, oftentimes, makes for unhappiness and uneasiness among coaches and parents.

Know this going in: If your child gives their coach the best chance to win, they will likely be on the field, unless they are being made an example of for shoddy practice habits, subpar grades and/or poor attitudes. Don’t bombard them with e-mails. #BeAGoodParent! Don’t talk behind their backs and sow division; for there is nothing more detrimental to a team than obnoxious parents or players who divide, especially when the unit begins to fade in the standings and playoffs become a pipe dream.

Not everyone gets a trophy but everyone can fight to the finish, my friends, and we will be there to ensure you and your teammates are recognized for your efforts, both on and off the field.

Now, get the heck off easy street and get back to the grind! #GoodLuckToAll

Follow us at @examinermedia and @DirectRays on the X and on Insta (examiner.media)