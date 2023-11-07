Joseph Seiler

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Joseph Patrick Seiler of Putnam Valley passed away surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Oct. 26.

Born on July 26, 1938, to Cecilia Sullivan Seiler (deceased) and Peter Seiler (deceased), Joseph grew up in the Bronx with his brother Peter Seiler and (Vicki, deceased).

During his childhood in the Bronx, Joseph attended St. Anthony’s Grade School (1952) and All Hollows High School (1956). It was during his time in the Bronx he met the love of his life, Anita Quinlivan. Shortly after graduating from Iona College, Joseph and Anita married on June 11, 1960. After the two married, they put down roots in Putnam Valley. Afterward, he went on to receive a master’s in education from Fordham University in 1964.

Joseph taught social studies at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose for 34 years. A dedicated educator, Joseph spent many summers traveling extensively throughout Africa and Asia to better understand the cultures he was teaching about. Joseph also served his community as a charter member of the Putnam Valley Rotary Club and as governor of the Rotary International District in 1998-99.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher and traveler, Joseph’s life was spent loving and caring for others. While he enjoyed breakfast at Pastel’s, reading the paper and learning about history, his best moments were those spent with loved ones in Surf City, Long Beach Island. Over the course of 50 years, Joseph was able to watch his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up on the Jersey shore.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Anita; their four children, Joseph (Annette), Kenneth, Ellen (Robert) and Michael (Lori); his eight grandchildren, Amanda (T.J), Ryan (Chelsea), Kristen (Alex), Michael, Erin, Kerri, Lauren and Joey; and his two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Quinlivan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A wake was held on Oct. 30 at Heritage Funeral Home in Putnam Valley. A funeral Mass was offered on Oct. 31 at the North American Martyrs on Oscawana Lake Road in Putnam Valley.