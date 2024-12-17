Jorge Marmol

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

The world lost a great man on Dec. 13. Jorge Renato Marmol will be remembered for his dedication to his family. He was 65.

He took care of every one he could, starting from his younger siblings growing up in Lima, Peru, to his loving wife of 42 years and their three boys. He truly achieved the American dream, putting all three sons through college and supporting the family every step of the way. He loved his family, yellow Volkswagen Beetles, cooking way too much food, working hard, living in Valhalla and traveling to Florida to see his parents.

Jorge was a professional civil engineer with the Westchester County DPW for 30 years, designing roads and airport facilities.

He took great care of his parents in their golden years, and was the best cook you ever met.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth; wife Susan; three sons, Andrew (Ingrid), Timothy (Stefanny) and Jeffrey; two granddaughters, Catalina Andrea and Juliana Renata (who shares her middle name with Jorge); his siblings, Louis (Nancy), Ruth (Sedat), Silvia (Ismail), Victor (Olga) and Rodolfo; and 17 nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his father, Luis, and son Mathew.