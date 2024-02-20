Jones Would Help Move District, Country Forward on Behalf of Constituents

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are faced with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives that refuses to vote on important issues, seeing any improvement in the country’s situation as a win for Joe Biden and, therefore, something to prevent.

A recent example is the immigration bill that addresses border issues. It passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote, but Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to bring it to a vote in the House. Why? Because Trump wants to run on border issues that would be resolved if the bill was passed.

And that brings us back to Mike Johnson. He is an avowed Christian nationalist who calls for huge cuts to Medicare and Social Security and a national ban on abortion. He opposes gay marriage and other LGBTQ+ issues. Taking oil and gas money, he denies the climate crisis. A key architect of MAGA efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Johnson takes his orders from Donald Trump.

Our current congressman, Mike Lawler, who claims up and down to be a moderate Republican, not only supported Johnson’s election as House speaker, he campaigned with him here in Westchester in December! Lawler has consistently voted in support of the MAGA agenda against abortion, immigration reform, gun safety and renewable energy. Compare how he votes with what he says.

When Mondaire Jones was our representative, I was proud of the work he was doing on behalf of people – not special interests. Let’s elect him again this fall so we can move forward.

Barbara Lalicki

Briarcliff Manor