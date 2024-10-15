Jones’ Support for Stronger Gun Laws, Choice Makes Him the Stronger Candidate

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones is clearly the best candidate to represent the 17th Congressional District.

Republican Mike Lawler’s stance on abortion may not be as extreme as that of the most radical Republicans, but he supported the repeal of Roe v. Wade and backs the right of the states to set their own limits, thus denying this procedure for millions of women who don’t live in states such as New York that permit women to exercise choice over their reproductive lives. Mondaire Jones strongly supports the right of women to choose without government interference on how to manage their reproductive health.

As for guns, Lawler is against an assault weapons ban, the gun of choice for mass shootings. Jones is a champion for common-sense gun safety legislation, supporting an assault weapons ban and voting for universal background checks when he was in Congress in 2021.

Apart from Lawler’s positions on specific issues, the overriding reality is that if he is re-elected to Congress he would caucus with the House Republicans and their extremists who still falsely maintain Trump won the 2020 election, who continuously try to impede access to voting and who still deny that our climate is in crisis because of human activity.

We need to send Mondaire Jones back to Congress to represent us on these and other important issues.

Susan Anspach

Cold Spring