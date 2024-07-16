Jones Protection of Women’s Reproductive Rights is Why He Must Be Elected

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing to express my strong support for Mondaire Jones and his unwavering commitment to protecting abortion rights and reproductive freedom.

Mondaire is unapologetically pro-choice and believes women should make their own healthcare decisions. He advocates for codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act, ensuring nationwide abortion access.

Mondaire has been vocal against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, supporting numerous pro-choice bills to expand reproductive care and abortion services. Upon returning to Congress, protecting and expanding a woman’s right to choose will be a top priority for Mondaire.

In contrast, Rep. Mike Lawler has aligned himself with Donald Trump, who boasted about overturning Roe v. Wade, enabling strict state-level abortion bans. Lawler’s record mirrors Trump’s dangerous stance on reproductive rights. He supported the Supreme Court’s decision and has voted for severe anti-abortion legislation, including measures restricting reproductive care for service members and their families.

At an in-district event, Lawler falsely claimed no states lack exceptions for rape or incest. His spokesperson blamed abortion rights advocates for distracting voters. Lawler also supports extremist Speaker Mike Johnson, who co-sponsored a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or life-threatening situations, effectively prohibiting IVF and common birth control methods.

Mondaire Jones is a true protector of women’s reproductive rights, while Mike Lawler’s actions threaten these freedoms. We must support leaders like Mondaire who prioritize a woman’s right to choose.

Luisa Vieira

Chappaqua