Jones’ Forthrightness and Accomplishments is Much-Needed in Congress

Constituents in the 17th Congressional District have a choice between Mike Lawler, a MAGA candidate posing as a centrist, and Mondaire Jones, a true centrist.

Lawler talks bipartisan but votes MAGA, using his incumbent platform on national media to spread falsehoods about his political bias. He sends out weekly messages touting the “both sides of the aisle” bills he’s introduced to Congress, but the bills are so unsubstantial they never proceed beyond that introduction.

As final proof of his MAGA credentials, Lawler, as executive director of the New York State Republican Committee, worked hard to elect MAGA Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and get this – will vote for him again in 2024.

Lawler massages questions in nationally televised interviews, avoiding discussions about his voting record that might hurt his election prospects. Look it up: Lawler has worked to restrict a woman’s right to choose, raise prescription drug costs, push a far-right agenda to slash Social Security and Medicare and play MAGA politics with border security, bowing to Trump’s call to put off a vote on a true bipartisan border bill until after the election.

In contrast, if you ask Mondaire Jones, Lawler’s opponent, a question, he’ll answer it, perhaps to his political detriment. Mondaire has raised himself up from poverty, the hard way. After attending Ramapo public schools, he graduated from Stanford and Harvard Law School. Elected to Congress in 2020, Mondaire passed legislation on key issues facing his Lower Hudson Valley constituents.

He faced up to the pharmaceutical lobby to successfully lower crippling drug prices for seniors on Medicare. He provided record funding for law enforcement. He voted for common-sense energy policies much needed in the face of the consequences of climate change. He is committed to support Israel in a war started by Hamas. And he supports a national bill to secure women’s reproductive rights.

I choose honesty, reason and meaningful legislation over posturing, misinformation and bad legislation. I will vote early, and I will vote for Mondaire Jones.

Sara Campbell

Croton-on-Hudson