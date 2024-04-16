Jones an Important Candidate to Help Prevent Threat of Fascism at Home

Mondaire Jones, former congressman and Democratic candidate for New York’s 17th Congressional District, clearly articulated what is at stake in the upcoming election this November when he stated at a recent fundraiser in Pleasantville that “our project is to defeat fascism this year.”

The Republicans for the third consecutive time will be running a “strongman” for president, Donald Trump, who is included in the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present” by Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on authoritarian demagogues.

No strongman can take over a country alone; he needs enablers. And unfortunately, when it comes to Trump, such enablers are abundant in the Republican Party. The enablers are not only those Republican politicians who actually support Trump, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, but also those Republicans who have gone along with the party and not spoken out forcefully against Trump as Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney have done.

The nightmare scenario for Americans who are in favor of maintaining our secular diverse liberal democracy would be Trump winning the presidency and the Republicans winning control of both chambers of Congress. The election in the 17th Congressional District is expected to be a key contest for control of the House of Representatives. Voters in the district who want to keep democracy should vote for a candidate who is willing to be a leader in the fight against fascism here in America.

Robert Liebman

Mount Kisco