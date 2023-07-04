John McQuiston

John Burden McQuiston, 52, of Rye Brook, passed away on June 26.

John, born Feb. 13, 1971, is survived by his mother, Betsy Potter McQuiston of Woodbury, Conn.; two sisters, Susanne (Mike) Fuller and Sarah (Dan) McPhee; nephews John (Amanda) Brebbia and Patrick, Charlie, Tommy and Brian McPhee; step-nephew Jeffrey (Samantha) Fuller; and step-niece Erin Fuller. He was predeceased by his father, Alan E. McQuiston, and brother Alan E. (Ted) McQuiston Jr.

John was born and raised in Briarcliff Manor. After graduating from Briarcliff High School and Middlebury College, he worked for Saks Fifth Avenue. Not long after, he earned his MBA from Columbia University and embarked on an impressive career in banking. Most recently, he was the managing director and global head of sales for global receivables and trade finance at Wells Fargo, based in New York. He was responsible for building and leading a team of salespeople across the globe, selling supply chain finance and a suite of documentary trade solutions. He excelled in the cross-border trade business, all the while building client relationships, making friends, mentoring juniors and supporting colleagues.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo in 2011, John spent 13 years at Citibank, in a range of corporate banking and senior risk positions. While at Citibank, he helped grow the trade and supply chain finance business in the retail and consumer products sector. The Citibank role took him to London for 11 years, where his innate love of Britain culminated in his becoming a proud citizen of Her Majesty in 2016.

His heart may have resided in the U.K., but his soul will find rest at Merrymeeting Lake in New Hampshire, the family’s summer haven for many decades. Outside work, John devoted countless hours to help those struggling with life’s most intractable problems. He changed hundreds of lives and his legacy lives on in those who continue to pay John’s lessons forward.

He was known for his quick wit and uncanny ability to make people laugh.

John was a fitness enthusiast, fluent in French and an avid reader of European history, but his real devotion was to the people he loved and his four-legged daughter, Edwina, all of whom will miss his mischief, kindness and loyalty.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Briarcliff Congregational Church (30 S. State Rd. in Briarcliff Manor). A luncheon will follow at Pleasantville Country Club (110 Nannahagan Rd. in Pleasantville). All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International.