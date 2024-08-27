Joel Walker

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Joel M. Walker of White Plains passed away at age 83 on Monday, Aug. 19 after a brave three-year fight with pancreatic cancer. His wife, Ellen, son Brian and daughter Allison were by his side.

Born on Dec. 25, 1940, he grew up modestly but proudly in the Bronx in a small two-bedroom apartment near “The Parkway.” He graduated early from DeWitt Clinton High School, earned a full scholarship to Baruch College and received his law degree from NYU.

Joel clerked for a federal judge in Wilmington, Del. before joining the prestigious firm of Battle Fowler in New York City. The firm offered to make him the youngest partner in its history, but instead he partnered with his college roommate to found Breslow & Walker, LLC, where he spent over 50 years building a successful and respected law firm. He was proud of the work he did on behalf of clients and the relationships he developed along the way. He was still serving clients nearly to the day he died.

Joel had a lifetime love of sports. He was an avid tennis player with a wicked slice serve. He also excelled at basketball, having learned in the schoolyards of the Bronx. He had a passion for his hometown teams, cheering on the Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Knicks, and often told the story of moving into his first house on the day the Knicks won the NBA championship in May 1970.

Joel was beloved by his friends for his dry wit, loyalty and wise counsel. He was someone who could always be counted on.

He always put family first.

He was married to the love of his life, Ellen, for three days shy of 59 years. They shared a love and devotion to each other that was unmatched.

Joel was “the best” father to Brian and Allison, always there for them in good times and bad and loving unconditionally.

He loved his daughter-in-law, Courtney, like one of his own.

He was a doting grandfather/peepa/hop pop to West, Nathan and Samuel, relishing in their activities and accomplishments.

He had a close relationship with his brother Stan, and the two played tennis with each other into their 80s.

Joel is predeceased by his parents, Murray and Shirley.