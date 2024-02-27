Joanne Santulli

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Joanne E. Santulli (nee Spallone), age 79, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Pleasantville after a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 20, 1944, in Margaretville, N.Y. to the late Nick and Emily Spallone. She married her beloved husband, Andrew J. Santulli, on July 17, 1965.

In 1985, Joanne played a key role in launching her family’s business, Certified International Corp., in Pleasantville.

Joanne was an avid animal lover and cherished her pets throughout her life. She had a passion for horseback riding, gardening, crafting interior design and antiques.

Joanne is survived by her husband of 58 years, Andy; her son, Stephen, and his wife, Jennifer; her two daughters, Dina and Janice; and her six grandchildren, Olivia, Andrew, Sebastian, Jewel, James and Will. Joanne will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Donations can be made to the ASPCA. Services will be held privately.