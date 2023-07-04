Joan McLaughlin

On June 25, Joan F. McLaughlin passed away peacefully at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco following a brief illness. She was 88 years old.

Joan was born in Mount Kisco on July 27, 1934. She was the youngest of four children born to Mary (“Bobbi”) FitzGerald and James FitzGerald.

Joan attended elementary and high school in Mount Kisco. After high school, Joan completed training at the New York Foundling in New York City, and then worked providing care to infants and children being fostered at the home. In 1956, Joan married Thomas D. Lener, and together they had five children; they divorced in 1977.

On Aug. 21, 1982, Joan was married to Hugh (“Red”) McLaughlin of Mount Kisco. Until Red’s death on Feb. 16, 1994, Joan and Red spent 11 ½ very happy years together. They enjoyed taking trips together and especially treasured time spent with their children and grandchildren.

While her children were young, Joan devoted herself to them as a full-time mother. Later on, she worked for many years as a cashier at Finast supermarket in Mount Kisco, where she was well-loved by local residents and customers. She also spent time doing clerical/administrative work at Halstead Quinn in Mount Kisco, and later for Futura Publishing Company of Armonk and Mount Kisco.

Joan was a lifelong and active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Moses Taylor Jr. Post 136 in Mount Kisco, serving twice as president. For many years after her retirement, Joan was a volunteer for Friends in Service Helping (FISH) of Mount Kisco, driving area residents to medical appointments. She loved getting to know the people she helped in this role.

Joan was a lifelong Catholic, and in recent years was a regular congregant at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Jon) Cervoni, of Madison, Conn.; son Timothy (JoAnn) Lener of Goldens Bridge; son Michael (Valerie) Lener of River Vale, N.J.; daughter Melissa (Steven) Beachman of Patterson, N.Y.; six step-children; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Donald and Richard FitzGerald, and her son, Thomas P. Lener.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan’s memory to the charity of your choice.

