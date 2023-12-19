Jerry Rocco

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Former longtime Westchester County resident, Jerry A. Rocco, 98, passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 10 at the FDR Hospital Montrose VA Medical Center’s nursing facility.

Jerry was born in Manhattan on Sept. 2, 1925. He was raised first in Lodi, N.J. before moving to the Bronx until he joined the Navy in January 1944 for a two-year enlistment as a radio operator. Jerry served on the LCS – 88 (aka The Mighty Midgets) in the Pacific Theater, which included participating in the Battle of Okinawa. Jerry was honorably discharged in January 1946. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific One Star Ribbon, the Commendation One Star Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of War Campaign Ribbon.

Upon returning home to New York after the war, Jerry reluctantly returned to his field of training, which was a meatcutter/butcher. Not long after that, using these skills, he embarked on a 50-year sales career, with primary concentration in the new home food plan industry.

In 1950, Jerry married Mary T. Byrne of Pelham, N.Y. They had two children, Steven and David. After first living in Yonkers for 20 years, they moved to Mount Vernon for the next 18 years. In 1987, Jerry and Mary relocated to their dream house in Hopewell Junction. They were married for 43 years until Mary passed away in 1993 due to complications from pneumonia.

Jerry lived in Dutchess County until December 2020, when he was relocated to live in an assisted living facility in northern Westchester. When this arrangement became untenable because of Jerry’s failing health, he was admitted to the FDR Hospital Montrose VA Medical Center’s nursing facility where he stayed until he passed due to complications from a major stroke.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Steven (AnnMarie) and David (Ruby) as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Antoinette; his father, Antonio; his brothers, Michael and Eugene; and sister Nina Borrusso.

Arrangements were provided by McHoul Funeral Home of Hopewell Junction. The wake was held on Dec. 18. A funeral service was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Denis in Hopewell Junction.