Jenkins Highlights Playland Opening, Federal Cuts, and Tax Concerns

We are part of The Trust Project

By Chloe Kohl

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Tuesday highlighted Playland Park’s successful Memorial Day weekend opening, while addressing federal legislation and tax issues that could impact local families.

During a press conference, Jenkins said the county is committed to keeping Playland Park thriving, despite ongoing legal disputes with former operator Standard Amusements. The park reopened for the 2025 season over Memorial Day weekend, drawing a strong turnout, the county executive said.

Attendance on Memorial Day was estimated at 6,000 people, based on parking lot counts, he noted. Only 13 rides were open.

“The biggest part of the Playland experience is families being able to walk around,” Jenkins said, also noting how “you see the smiles on people’s faces.”

The county has invested $150 million to ensure Playland remains a vibrant destination, Jenkins said.

Federal Talk

He separately addressed concerns over federal funding and recent legislation.

He said Westchester officials plan to urge New York’s U.S. senators to vote against the House Reconciliation Bill, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which recently passed in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

“This bill cuts Medicaid, SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, hospital support, support for seniors, women, and children,” said Jenkins, a Democrat. He added the bill also “slashed the funding for the World Trade Center Health Program,” which aids more than 135,000 first responders and other survivors of the 9/11 attacks.

“These aren’t statistics,” Jenkins said. “They’re our neighbors. They’re our coworkers and our friends. And we owe them more than just gratitude for the work that they did. We owe them the care and support that they have rightfully earned.”

Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie took the podium to address state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

“Officials here in Westchester County have raised this issue over and over,” Wishnie said. He advocated for a full repeal of the SALT cap, which currently limits state and local tax deductions to $10,000.

“Half measures like raising the cap as proposed to $30,000 won’t undo the damage. Enough is enough,” Wishnie said. “We urge the federal government to stand up for fairness, economic justice, and the future of Westchester’s working families by fighting for a full repeal of the SALT cap.”

Pride

The 34-minute press conference concluded with Jenkins and Wishnie promoting upcoming community events.

To mark the beginning of Pride Month, a flag-raising ceremony will be held Sunday, June 1, outside the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains.

“The annual ceremony marks the beginning of Pride Month and reaffirms Westchester County’s commitment to equality, visibility, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Jenkins said.

Other upcoming events include an open house at Mamaroneck High School to discuss improvements to U.S. Route 1, a free exhibit on Civil War advancements, and the Asian Heritage Festival at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.