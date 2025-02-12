Jenkins Declares Victory in Westchester County Executive Special Election

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Democrat Ken Jenkins has declared victory in the special election to serve out the remainder of former County Executive George Latimer’s term, following a decisive win over Republican challenger Christine Sculti.

Jenkins secured 61 percent of the vote (31,998 votes), defeating Sculti, who received 39 percent, or 20,435 votes, with all districts reporting, according to the Westchester County Board of Elections.

The special election was forced after Latimer resigned from office Jan. 2 following his election to the 16th Congressional District. Jenkins, who ran for county executive in 2017, but lost a primary to Latimer before becoming his deputy for seven years, was appointed to his role on Jan. 6.

Sculti, who lost to Latimer in the general election in 2021, was an advisor to former county executive Rob Astorino. She has also served as chair and CEO of the Westchester County Taxi & Limousine Commission and as assistant to the Yonkers mayor, along with holding several other posts.

She was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Jenkins thanked voters Tuesday night for braving the wintry conditions to cast their ballots.

“It is an honor to be elected Westchester County Executive,” Jenkins stated in prepared remarks Tuesday night. “I want to thank everyone who showed up to the polls, in the snow and wind, to let their voices be heard. Instead of succumbing to partisan division, we chose to come together and chart a new course forward – one focused on bringing real, lasting results to every community across Westchester County.”

He also expressed gratitude to his family, campaign team, and prominent supporters, including Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, among others.

“We won’t be distracted by the chaos in Washington – my administration will continue to deliver great services for Westchester residents and tackle the issues that matter most,” he stated. “It’s time to build on our progress, secure funding for affordable housing, bring down costs for working people and their families, keep every resident safe, protect all our rights, defend democracy, and ensure everyone has a real opportunity to succeed. ”

Jenkins will now complete the remainder of Latimer’s term, which runs through the end of 2025.