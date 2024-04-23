JCCA Has Been Helping Children Long Before Mt. Pleasant’s Zoning Code

After eight or more months, isn’t it time for the parties to a lawsuit based on 450 police calls to the JCCA site clarify any duplication of reporting by different complainants, numbers of misdemeanors or felonies in the reported totals and the comparable frequency of offenses committed elsewhere in the town?

One historical note: While the Town of Mount Pleasant was founded in 1788, it has only had its current zoning code since 1969. By contrast, the JCCA and its predecessors have been serving homeless immigrant children (most notably, Bill Graham before he became a promoter of rock concerts) since 1874, and in 1912 the JCCA’s predecessor established the Cottage School in Pleasantville.

It is quite possible that while Mount Pleasant’s amended zoning code might apply to any rezoning or variance requests for the Cottage School, as long as the JCCA follows its established practice for 150 years of housing and educating homeless immigrant children, and over a century at the Cottage School, that use may be grandfathered in and permitted as a nonconforming use that preceded the town’s adoption of a zoning code.

Jonathan Gellman

Pleasantville