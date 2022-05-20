JazzFest White Plains Announces Featured Artists for Fall Show

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Some of jazz’s most exciting rising stars will perform at JazzFest White Plains this fall.

This year’s headliners include the Joey Alexander Trio; the Buster Williams Quartet “Something More”; Grace Kelly and Ragan Whiteside and Friends. The performances are scheduled between September 14 and September 18, and they will occur on downtown streets and in venues that include ArtsWestchester, Grace Episcopal Church and the White Plains Public Library.

“Since its origins in late-19th-century New Orleans’ Black communities, jazz has been a wellspring of new ideas in American culture, and it has inspired musicians around the world,” said Janet Langsam, ArtsWestchester’s CEO. “JazzFest celebrates this genre’s glorious history of innovation while showcasing the exciting artists of today for glimpses of jazz’s future direction.”

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated pianist Joey Alexander is a pianist, composer, and bandleader. Alexander is considered one of the most emotive and compelling pianist-composers active on the scene today—including being the youngest artist ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category.

Grammy Award-winning bassist Buster Williams is a jazz legend who has collaborated with jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Art Blakey, Betty Carter, and Wynton Marsalis. The Something More Quartet includes Steve Wilson (saxophone), Lenny White (drums) and George Colligan (piano/keyboard).

An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 13 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – all before reaching her mid-twenties.

Flutist, vocalist and songwriter Ragan Whiteside is currently taking the Contemporary Jazz world by storm. Whiteside, originally from Mt. Vernon, got her first taste of music in elementary school, where she played drums, piano and violin. It was a desire to be in the marching band that put the flute in her hand at age eight. With her unique style and soulful vibe, this triple-threat is bringing the flute back into mainstream focus.

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said, “We are pleased to once again work with our partners ArtsWestchester and the White Plains Business Improvement District to offer JazzFest White Plains. This signature White Plains event features world-class jazz musicians representing a variety of styles of this powerful art form. The multi-day event brings vibrancy to downtown White Plains attracting many people who look forward to experiencing the melodies of these exceptional musicians.”

Brittany Brandwein, Director of the White Plains BID, said, “JazzFest White Plains has been a staple of our community for more than a decade, even through the past two years. This shows the arts as a key testament to the vitality of our downtown.”

Other notable artists scheduled to perform at the 2022 JazzFest White Plains are: Miki Hayama and Richie Goods, the Albert Rivera Quintet, the Carlos Jimenez Mambo Sextet, the G. Thomas Allen Quartet and more.

The eleventh-annual JazzFest White Plains is produced by ArtsWestchester, the City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District

JazzFest White Plains is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The performance by Buster Williams & Something More is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

For a full festival schedule and to purchase advanced tickets, visit artsw.org/jazzfest.

