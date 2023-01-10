James Maloney

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

James G. Maloney of Somers passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4 surrounded by his loving family. He was 93.

He was born on July 20, 1929, in Yonkers to the late Mary and Gerald Maloney. He grew up in Dobbs Ferry.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952. He graduated from Iona College with a bachelor’s degree. He retired as a sergeant from the Greenburgh Police Department in 1985 after serving 31 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann. He was the loving father to JP (Mary), Brian (Maureen), Margaret and Eileen; cherished grandfather to Kelly, Michael, Christopher, Kieran, Kerrianne, Erin, Thomas and Cara; dear brother-in-law to Joan O’Brien; and adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy (née McCrea); brother Warren (Marion); brothers-in-law William (Dottie) McCrea and Frank O’Brien; and sister-in-law Una (Lou) Hinchcliffe.

His long life is best defined by his love for his family and spending time in the great outdoors.

He was so loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation was on Jan. 9 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Somers followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.