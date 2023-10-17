James Finnerty

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

James “Jim” Martin Finnerty of Chappaqua unexpectedly left this world much too soon on Oct. 9.

He was born to Martin and Margaret (Neenan) Finnerty on July 17, 1977, in Amityville, N.Y. He was the youngest of four children, the only boy, and spent his childhood in Massapequa Park, graduating from Massapequa High School.

In Massapequa, he made so many lifelong friends with whom he continued to stay in daily contact. While they may tell hilarious stories of his decades of crankiness and hot-headedness, they would also remember Jim for his kindness, loyalty, strength and incredible dedication to his family.

Jim graduated with a degree in banking and finance from Hofstra University and moved to New York City soon after. It was there Jim met the love of his life, Kara (Levy) Finnerty, and they were married on Dec. 5, 2009. Jim desperately sought the solace and space of the suburbs, and they quickly settled in Chappaqua, where they were soon blessed with a son, William, in 2011, and a daughter, Marty, in 2014.

Jim was such a devoted and proud dad who needed to be involved, visible and lead by example. Over the years, he coached several of his son’s baseball and football teams, cheered his children on from the stands, cultivated his children’s love for cooking and imparted the sanctity of supporting your hometown teams (the Yankees and Giants) no matter their ups and downs. In addition, no tribute could fail to mention that he was the absolute rock that held his family together during his daughter’s bout with childhood cancer.

Jim was an amazing and gracious host who adored planning menus, cooking elaborate meals and entertaining family and friends. He particularly loved hosting his sisters, mom, niece and nephews for his annual surf and turf birthday celebration, and he thoroughly enjoyed slinging pizzas on outdoor firepits in the dead of winter at his in-laws’ annual Winterfest. He also truly valued the celebrations with friends who made him feel at home in Chappaqua.

Jim took great pride in his yard and could often be found milling about year-round, utilizing one of his many grills, raking, gardening or snow blowing, all while wearing shorts.

Jim’s more than 20-year career spanned multiple major investment banks. He most recently dedicated over 15 years to Morgan Stanley, where he was an executive director in the finance division, and had worked across numerous product control roles. Jim took particular pride in identifying and cultivating talent.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, Marty and Peggy Finnerty. He is survived by his wife, Kara, and children William and Marty of Chappaqua; his sisters, Lori (Richard) Annunziato of Massapequa, Mariann (John) Duffy of Massapequa Park and Kerry (David) Finnerty of Carlsbad, Calif.; his sister-in-law, Jill (David) Grazioli, of Manhattan; his nephews, Daniel, Ryan and Matthew Annunziato and John Duffy, Braden Black and Brady Grazioli; his nieces, Kailyn Duffy and Lily Grazioli; and countless adoring cousins, in-laws and adopted families across Massapequa and Chappaqua.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s name to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital.